(AGENPARL) – EAST LANSING (MICHIGAN), mar 05 maggio 2020 Beginning around April 23, Muslims around the world, and here at MSU, will begin observing the holy month of Ramadan. Though non-Muslims know Ramadan mostly as a month when Muslims don’t eat or drink during the day, for adherents, its significance is much deeper.

Fonte/Source: http://msutoday.msu.edu/news/2020/msu-students-observe-ramadan/