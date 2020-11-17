MSC GOES BIG ON CHILE CHERRY TRADE WITH CHINA EXPRESS SERVICE

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 17 novembre 2020 MSC is feeding on established market knowledge of demand for high value fruits going into the China market and in…
Related Stories
- CDB Leasing buys six ultramax bulkers from Oldendorff
- Samsung seals suezmax trio order worth $176m
- Sovcomflot, NYK and Samudera seal $155m LNG carrier refinancing deal
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1134709/MSC%20goes%20big%20on%20Chile%20cherry%20trade%20with%20China%20express%20service?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss