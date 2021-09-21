(AGENPARL) – mar 21 settembre 2021 [Ontario Logo]

MEDIA ADVISORY

MPP Miller to Make an Announcement

September 21, 2021

Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, to make an announcement.

Date:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Time:

Remarks at 10:30 a.m. EDT

A media availability will follow.

Location:

Lofthouse Manufacturing

500 Ontario Street

Burk’s Falls, ON

Notes:

Please be advised there is no teleconference option for this announcement. Accredited media only. All attendees will be asked to physically distance and follow provincial health and safety protocols.

Media Contacts

Curtis Lindsay

Minister’s Office

437-240-7317

Media Desk, Communications Branch

647-448-9132

