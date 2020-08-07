MOUNTAIN WEST MAKES MAJOR REVISIONS TO FALL 2020 SPORTS

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 07 agosto 2020

On August 5, the Mountain West ( MW ) Board of Directors announced the decision to create an adjusted 2020 fall sports structure for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country to allow additional time for COVID-19 monitoring and necessary preparation for the potential return of student athletics.

University of Hawaiʻi football is the only UH sports team affiliated with the MW .

The revised sports plan abides by the NCAA Board of Governors’ requirements and will continue to be evaluated in context of the virus status, member institutions, communities and directives from local, state and federal leaders.

“The health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, staff and overall communities remain the first and foremost priority,” said Mary Papazian, MW Board of Directors chair. “The modified fall structure supports the measures being taken by each of our institutions to ensure responsible return to play.”

The current plan is for MW sponsored fall sports to begin competition no earlier than the week ending September 26. The football season will consist of an eight conference-game schedule with potential dates for the 2020 MW Football Championship Game on December 5, 12 or 19. A final version of the 2020 MW football season will be announced once completed.

“We have deliberated these issues fully as a Conference since the start of the pandemic,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. Today’s announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead.”

For full details, visit the UH Mānoa Athletics website.





