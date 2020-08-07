venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Breaking News

ON THE LOYA JIRGA IN AFGHANISTAN

ON THE LOYA JIRGA IN AFGHANISTAN

ON THE LOYA JIRGA IN AFGHANISTAN

GIOVEDì 6 AGOSTO 2020 – 249ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 7, 2020

TURKEY: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL HELD TALKS WITH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLüT ÇAVUşOğLU…

WORK CARRIED OUT BY THE ANIMALS IN SCIENCE COMMITTEE ON 2018/19 COMMISSION…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1124 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1919 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1913 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

MOUNTAIN WEST MAKES MAJOR REVISIONS TO FALL 2020 SPORTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, ven 07 agosto 2020

u h athletics and mountain west logos

On August 5, the Mountain West (MW) Board of Directors announced the decision to create an adjusted 2020 fall sports structure for football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country to allow additional time for COVID-19 monitoring and necessary preparation for the potential return of student athletics.

University of Hawaiʻi football is the only UH sports team affiliated with the MW.

The revised sports plan abides by the NCAA Board of Governors’ requirements and will continue to be evaluated in context of the virus status, member institutions, communities and directives from local, state and federal leaders.

“The health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, staff and overall communities remain the first and foremost priority,” said Mary Papazian, MW Board of Directors chair. “The modified fall structure supports the measures being taken by each of our institutions to ensure responsible return to play.”

The current plan is for MW sponsored fall sports to begin competition no earlier than the week ending September 26. The football season will consist of an eight conference-game schedule with potential dates for the 2020 MW Football Championship Game on December 5, 12 or 19. A final version of the 2020 MW football season will be announced once completed.

“We have deliberated these issues fully as a Conference since the start of the pandemic,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. Today’s announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead.”

For full details, visit the UH Mānoa Athletics website.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/ebFeMvbKsWI/

Post collegati

MOUNTAIN WEST MAKES MAJOR REVISIONS TO FALL 2020 SPORTS

Redazione

AMCC POSTPONES CONFERENCE COMPETITION

Redazione

UMSL STUDENTS HIGHLIGHT FOOTBALL POETRY AT SPORT LITERATURE ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE

Redazione

[UST] SCAC STATEMENT RELATED TO WINTER SPORTS IN 2020

Redazione

GOV. PRITZKER ANNOUNCES SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR RECREATIONAL SPORTS AMID ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Redazione

THE ATHLETE AS NATIONAL SYMBOL [ELECTRONIC RESOURCE] : CRITICAL ESSAYS ON SPORTS IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA / EDITED BY NICHOLAS VILLANUEVA, JR.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More