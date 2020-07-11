MOUNTAIN VIEW ROAD TO OPEN FOR RESIDENTS

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), sab 11 luglio 2020

Mountain View Road, approximately eight kilometres north of McBride, will be open to residents for two-hour periods, twice daily, starting Saturday, July 11.

The first period will be from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and the second from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The ministry advises residents that opening and closing times may vary or be cancelled depending on road safety or creek conditions.

Ministry staff will escort vehicles through during these periods to ensure safe travel. Residents can expect delays of up to 30 minutes. At this time, the road is not suitable for motorcycles, small vehicles or vehicles with low clearance.

Construction equipment, maintenance contractor staff and geotechnical staff remain on site, and assessments and work are ongoing. Construction will continue over the weekend.

The ministry has been working to keep people safe and restore road access since the Willox Creek debris flood closed Mountain View Road for approximately a kilometre on July 4.

A debris flood is when water-laden masses of soil and debris rush down mountainsides and funnel into stream and creek channels, and are normally triggered by intense rainfall or snowmelt.

Willox Creek may see more debris flooding, which can be fast moving, volatile and unpredictable. People are reminded to keep a safe distance from Willox Creek and avoid debris-flooded areas as directed by the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

The ministry continues to work with its partners and the community in monitoring the situation.

Learn More:

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George is providing frequent updates at: http://rdffg.bc.ca/

For updates on road conditions, people are reminded to check @DriveBC on Twitter or: www.DriveBC.ca