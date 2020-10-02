venerdì, Ottobre 2, 2020
MOTORCYCLIST FATALITY IN SOUTHEAST CALGARY

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 02 ottobre 2020

Obstructed views are being investigated as factors in a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, a 2010 Ducati motorcycle operated by a 23-year-old man, was travelling west on Barlow Trail, approaching the intersection with 26 Street S.E. At the same time, a 2011 Subaru Outback, driven by a 41-year-old woman was turning eastonto Barlow Trail from southbound 26 Street S.E.

It is believed that a vehicle parked on the northeast corner of the intersection and an advertising board prevented the vehicle and motorcyclist from seeing each other. The Subaru moved into the path of the motorcycle, at which point the motorcyclist applied and locked its brakes. The motorcycle fell to the left and slid, together with the rider, and struck the Subaru.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Subaru was uninjured.

Speed, the presence and placement of the advertising board, and the parked vehicle are being investigated as factors in the collision; alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

We are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and are asking them to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/motorcyclist-fatality-in-southeast-calgary/

