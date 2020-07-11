domenica, Luglio 12, 2020
MOTORCYCLE COLLISION – 17 AVENUE AND SARCEE TRAIL S.W.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 11 luglio 2020

We are investigating a serious injury motorcycle collision that occurred this morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., today, Saturday, July 11, 2020, a 23-year-old man was traveling eastbound on 17 Ave. S.W., on his motorcycle. As he approached the intersection of Sarcee Tr. S.W., a Subaru Impreza driven by a 34-year-old woman, turned left from westbound 17 Ave. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Subaru.

The male suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this collision.

Anyone with information about the incident  is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE #

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/motorcycle-collision—17-avenue-and-sarcee-trail-sw/

