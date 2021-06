(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 09 giugno 2021 Researchers now report a high-throughput target and drug discovery platform using motor neurons made from ALS patients. Using the platform, they confirmed two known targets and identified an existing class of drugs — agonists to the dopamine D2 receptor — as potential novel treatments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210608113241.htm