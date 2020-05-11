lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
MOTHER’S DAY: STATEMENT FROM PREMIER KENNEY

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), lun 11 maggio 2020

“Happy mother’s day.

“The sacrifices moms make at the best of times are amazing, but during these especially tough times, it’s above and beyond the call that many mothers are going to with the schools closed, many daycares shut down, and children anxious with the coronavirus and so much else.

“And we just want to say to all of the parents, especially moms today: thank you for what you do. 

“Let’s also have a special thought today for moms and grandmas who are in long-term care and seniors residences, some of whom might be feeling especially alone or vulnerable these days. 

“Let’s reach out and show them some love today and to thank them for being the heroes in all of our families. 

“Happy mother’s day!”

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=71312F6FC5F38-B3C0-60B7-DF5000978A8C6422

