dom 26 gennaio 2020

The UK’s exit from the EU is highly likely to negatively impact the most vulnerable people in Scotland, a new report has found.

‘The Social and Equality Impacts of Brexit’ is an independent report, commissioned by the Scottish Government, which has identified 137 potential impacts on those already facing inequality, discrimination, or social exclusion.

The report highlights impacts including the loss of legal rights, employment protections, funding opportunities, healthcare rights, and supply and access to food, fuel and medicines.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said:

“The Scottish Government has repeatedly warned that any kind of Brexit will be disastrous for our most vulnerable citizens.

“The UK Government failed to carry out any meaningful assessment on the impact of Brexit, including an Equality Impact Assessment. The Scottish Government asked an independent expert Dr Eve Hepburn to review the social and equality impacts of leaving the EU on people in Scotland and across the UK.

“The Scottish Parliament, like the other devolved nations, has explicitly – and comprehensively – refused to give its consent to the UK Government’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

“Although Scotland is being pulled out of the EU against its will, the Scottish Government will not ignore the negative impact Brexit will have on people, including the most vulnerable in our society.

“This report underlines, yet again, why the future of Scotland should be in its own hands.”

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.scot/news/most-vulnerable-at-risk-from-brexit