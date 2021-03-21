MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MARCH 21, 2021

domenica, Marzo 21, 2021
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 21 marzo 2021

  1. H.R.1319 – American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
  2. H.R.1 – For the People Act of 2021
  3. H.R.127 – Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act
  4. H.R.6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021
  5. H.R.5 – Equality Act
  6. H.R.8 – Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021
  7. H.R.1620 – Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021
  8. S.4031 – American TRIP Act
  9. H.R.6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2019
  10. H.R.1446 – Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills

