MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 5, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 05 luglio 2020

  1. H.R.6800 – The Heroes Act
  2. H.R.5717 – Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020
  3. H.R.748 – CARES Act
  4. H.R.6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
  5. S.3548 – CARES Act
  6. H.R.4049 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021
  7. H.R.2 – INVEST in America Act
  8. H.R.7120 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020
  9. S.3398 – EARN IT Act of 2020
  10. H.R.7301 – Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills

