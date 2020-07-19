domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 19, 2020

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 19, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 luglio 2020

  1. H.R.6800 – The Heroes Act
  2. H.R.5717 – Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020
  3. H.R.748 – CARES Act
  4. H.R.6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
  5. S.3548 – CARES Act
  6. H.R.7508 – To provide supplemental appropriations to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and for other purposes.
  7. H.R.5383 – New Way Forward Act
  8. H.R.7440 – Hong Kong Autonomy Act
  9. H.R.6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act
  10. H.R.40 – Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act

Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills

