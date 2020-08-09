MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 9, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020
- H.R.6800 – The Heroes Act
- H.R.5717 – Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020
- S.3422 – Great American Outdoors Act
- S.1624 – HEALS Act
- H.R.748 – CARES Act
- H.R.6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
- S.3548 – CARES Act
- H.R.1957 – Great American Outdoors Act
- H.R.6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act
- H.R.7608 – State, Foreign Operations, Agriculture, Rural Development, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2021
Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills