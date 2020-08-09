domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 9, 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

  1. H.R.6800 – The Heroes Act
  2. H.R.5717 – Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020
  3. S.3422 – Great American Outdoors Act
  4. S.1624 – HEALS Act
  5. H.R.748 – CARES Act
  6. H.R.6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
  7. S.3548 – CARES Act
  8. H.R.1957 – Great American Outdoors Act
  9. H.R.6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act
  10. H.R.7608 – State, Foreign Operations, Agriculture, Rural Development, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills

