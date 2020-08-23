domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

IL PAPA: MIGRANTI VITTIME DELLA CULTURA DELLO SCARTO, DIO CE NE CHIEDERà…

PRESS RELEASE: VISIT TO LEBANON OF THE ITALIAN MINISTER OF DEFENCE H.E.…

COVID, SALVINI: BENE MUSUMECI, SENZA LEGA AL GOVERNO RAFFICA DI SBARCHI MA…

FRANCESCO: NON DIMENTICHIAMO LE VITTIME DEL CORONAVIRUS

Agenparl

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 23 agosto 2020

  1. S.311 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
  2. H.R.6800 – The Heroes Act
  3. H.R.6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
  4. H.R.6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act
  5. H.R.8015 – Delivering for America Act
  6. H.R.6407 – Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act
  7. H.R.5717 – Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020
  8. H.R.748 – CARES Act
  9. H.R.5383 – New Way Forward Act
  10. S.3548 – CARES Act

Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills

Post collegati

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

Redazione

LA DIPLOMACIA Y EL COMBATE CONTRA LA PANDEMIA: EL PLAN BINACIONAL PERú – COLOMBIA

Redazione

 STATEMENT FROM THE CHIEF PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICER OF CANADA ON AUGUST 23, 2020

Redazione

NOVA SCOTIA REPORTS ONE MORE DEATH, TWO NEW CASE OF COVID-19

Redazione

RECORD LOW NUMBERS

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: NORTHAMPTON: WHAT YOU CAN AND CANNOT DO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More