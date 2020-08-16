MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 16, 2020

domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 16 agosto 2020

  1. H.R.6800 – The Heroes Act
  2. H.R.6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act
  3. S.311 – Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act
  4. H.R.748 – CARES Act
  5. H.R.6666 – COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
  6. S.3592 – Stop COVID Act of 2020
  7. H.R.5 – Equality Act
  8. H.R.5717 – Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020
  9. S.3548 – CARES Act
  10. S.1624 – HEALS Act

Fonte/Source: https://www.congress.gov/most-viewed-bills

