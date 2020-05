(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 09 maggio 2020 Clinicians from two hospitals in Boston report that the majority of even the sickest patients with COVID-19 — those who require ventilators in intensive care units — get better when they receive existing guideline-supported treatment for respiratory failure.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200506162152.htm