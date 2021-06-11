(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021
Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00165E, Paper
Bing Zhang, Xin Chen, Wenchang Lu, Qiming Zhang, Jerry Bernholc
The mechanism of the recently discovered enhancement of dielectric properties in dilute polymer-nanoparticle composites is investigated by experiments and computer simulations. We show that the weakening of the hydrogen bonds…
