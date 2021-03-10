(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 10 marzo 2021
This report contains an unofficial translation of Morocco’s Order No. 3140-20 on phytosanitary inspection of plants, plant products, and other items at import, including wood packaging. This order amends and supplements the order No 593-17 (August 8, 2017).
Morocco: Morocco Amends Order on Phytosanitary Inspection for Imported Products
Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/morocco-morocco-amends-order-phytosanitary-inspection-imported-products