giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
MOROCCO: EIB AND JAÏDA SIGN FINANCE CONTRACT TO SUPPORT MICROLENDING BY MICROFINANCE INSTITUTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 28 gennaio 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and JAÏDA, a lender to microfinance institutions, have announced the signing of a loan agreement worth €10 million (over MAD 108 million) to support income-generating activities in Morocco. This agreement strengthens JAÏDA’s ability to lend to the country’s microfinance institutions, while underpinning its work in the areas of financial inclusion and social development. This funding will be used exclusively to finance microloans of less than €25 000 (approximately MAD 270 000) to promote income-generating activities and help maintain jobs at micro- and small enterprises with fewer than 10 employees in urban and rural areas, as well as to assist self-employed workers, individual entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eib.org/press/all/2021-033-maroc-la-bei-et-jaida-signent-un-contrat-de-financement-pour-soutenir-l-activite-de-microcredit-a-travers-les-institutions-de-microfinance-imf

