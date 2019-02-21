(agenparl) – zurigo (ch) gio 21 febbraio 2019

New-look Japan up to 27th in the world

Highest FIFA Ranking spot since 2014

We look at three potential faces to guide them forward

Japan’s squad at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 certainly had a feeling of revolution about it. Despite having reached the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ six months earlier, new coach Hajime Moriyasu made a statement with his squad.

Just eleven of his side had made the trip to the global finals, while a host of the missing names read as a who’s who in Japanese football during the past decade, namely: Shinji Kagawa, Shinji Okazaki, Makoto Hasebe, Eiji Kawashima and Keisuke Honda.

Retirements excluded the final trio and while elder statesmen Yuto Nagatomo and captain Maya Yoshida remained from the last time they won an Asian Cup final in 2011, those departing envisaged a new dawn for the land of the rising sun.

“I might have finished my career for the national team,” Honda reflected after the defeat to Belgium, “but I’m happy because we have many young players following us and I think that they will make new history for Japanese football.”

And while their 3-1 defeat in the Asian Cup final to Qatar was an upset for many, having risen to 27th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s Ranking, they now occupy their highest spot since 2014. “I think this tournament will form the base from which we can build a team for the future,” Moriyasu said after the defeat. “I now want the youngsters to retain their hunger to improve.”

Here we look at three names who look set to be the backbone of this new era.