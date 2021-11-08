(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 FÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONALE DE GYMNASTIQUE

PRESS RELEASE

(version française ci-dessous)

Morinari Watanabe re-elected as FIG President

ANTALYA (TUR), 6 November 2021

Morinari Watanabe (JPN) has been re-elected as FIG President, for a three-year term (2022–2024), by the member Gymnastics federations at the FIG Congress in Antalya, Turkey.

Mr Watanabe, who has been at the helm of the FIG since 1 January 2017, obtained 81 votes, against 47 for Farid Gayibov (AZE), the only other candidate for the Presidency.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me,” he said.

“My policy as FIG President is to support the national federations. I have visited many countries and have seen the training facilities they have. I have talked to athletes and officials in each country while looking into their eyes. The FIG and the national federations share their problems and together we try to solve them. Let’s build a bright future together.”

The election of the President was followed by the elections for the other FIG Authorities.

THREE VICE-PRESIDENTS:

– Ali Al-Hitmi (QAT), 1st Vice-President

– Nellie Kim (BLR/re-elected), 2nd Vice-President

– Suat Celen (TUR), 3rd Vice-President

SEVEN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (EC) MEMBERS:

– Li Li Leung (USA)

– Miao Zhongyi (CHN)

– Maria Fumea (ROU)

– Jani Tanskanen (FIN/re-elected)

– Vassily Titov (RUS/Current Vice-President)

– Youssef Al-Tabbaa (SYR/re-elected)

– Alejandro Peniche (MEX)

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE AND GfA COMMITTEE PRESIDENTS:

– Men’s Artistic Gymnastics: Arturs Mickevics (LAT/re-elected)

– Women’s Artistic Gymnastics: Donatella Sacchi (ITA/re-elected)

– Rhythmic Gymnastics: Noha Abou Shabana (EGY)

– Trampoline Gymnastics: Christophe Lambert (FRA)

– Acrobatic Gymnastics: Rosy Taeymans (BEL/re-elected)

– Aerobic Gymnastics: Tammy Yagi-Kitagawa (JPN/re-elected)

– Gymnastics for All (GfA) Committee: Rogerio Valerio (POR)

The President, the three Vice-Presidents and the Presidents of the Technical Committees and GfA Committee sit on the FIG Executive Committee alongside the seven EC members elected, the President of the Athletes’ Commission and the Presidents of the five continental unions.

Also elected at the Congress were six Technical Committee members for each discipline and for the GfA Committee, along with 21 Council members (per continental representation) and two Auditors.

The mandates of all newly elected officials will run from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024.

The complete election results can [be found here.](https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001xe3fuXIQXtPV4H6zMuI65fsCCkfTz_mlKjph7hqquEypt7N-p4r0bGKdSwWdqED8jLfNGxkby896sK96WQ7CnoF87oIsSy6mTd4F772MeIMN0eumzh2-QQOLr_IFFZviY8H0nyWzzxrD7IjcDl1el6_f4k-fE-lJH2rl52sFaIPiniwqGZM-W4M6gn2SXziV&c=53nocj4ycOYYTgYuUlKNdbRbffurGgxOZQbsjsBoZbG6Z9U9Fd1KoA==&ch=Eqrdd3M5mZ7nDiYNWqFSWbGS9aBHyJB3mFa2lGqP0Cd70AWw8RPV4A==)

FÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONALE DE GYMNASTIQUE

﻿COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

Morinari Watanabe ré-élu President de la FIG

ANTALYA (TUR), 6 novembre 2021

Morinari Watanabe (JPN) a été réélu à la présidence de la FIG, pour un mandat de trois ans (2022-2024) par les fédérations nationales membres, lors du Congrès de la FIG à Antalya, en Turquie.

M. Watanabe, qui est à la tête de la FIG depuis le 1er janvier 2017, a obtenu 81 voix, contre 47 voix pour Farid Gayibov (AZE), le seul autre candidat à la présidence.

“Je tiens à vous remercier du fond du cœur pour votre confiance, a-t-il déclaré. “Ma politique en tant que Président de la FIG est de soutenir les fédérations nationales. J’ai visité de nombreux pays et j’ai vu les structures d’entraînement dont ils disposent. J’ai parlé aux athlètes et aux responsables de chaque pays en les regardant dans les yeux. La FIG et les fédérations nationales partagent leurs problèmes et ensemble nous essayons de les résoudre. Construisons ensemble un avenir radieux !”

L’élection du Président a été suivie des élections des autres Autorités de la FIG.

TROIS VICE-PRESIDENTS:

– Ali Al-Hitmi (QAT), 1er vice-président

– Nellie Kim (BLR/réélue), 2e vice-présidente

– Suat Celen (TUR), 3e vice-président

SEPT MEMBRES DU COMITE EXECUTIF (CE):

– Li Li Leung (USA)

– Miao Zhongyi (CHN)

– Maria Fumea (ROU)

– Jani Tanskanen (FIN/réélu)

– Vassily Titov (RUS/Vice-Président sortant)

– Youssef Al-Tabbaa (SYR/réélu)

– Alejandro Peniche (MEX)

PRESIDENTS DES COMITES TECHNIQUES ET DU COMITE GpT:

– Gymnastique artistique masculine: Arturs Mickevics (LAT/réélu)

– Gymnastique artistique féminine: Donatella Sacchi (ITA/réélue)

– Gymnastique rythmique: Noha Abou Shabana (EGY)

– Gymnastique au trampoline: Christophe Lambert (FRA)

– Gymnastique acrobatique: Rosy Taeymans (BEL/réélue)

– Gymnastique aérobic: Tammy Yagi-Kitagawa (JPN/réélue)

– Comité Gymnastique pour Tous (GfA): Rogerio Valerio (POR)

Le président, les trois vice-présidents et les présidents des comités techniques et du comité GfA siègent au comité exécutif de la FIG, en plus des sept membres élus du CE, du président de la Commission des athlètes et des présidents des cinq unions continentales.

Six membres des comités techniques de chaque discipline et du comité de gymnastique pour tous ont également été élus ainsi que 21 membres du Conseil (par représentation continentale) et deux auditeurs.

Les mandats de tous les nouveaux élus débuteront au 1er janvier 2022 et s’achèveront au 31 décembre 2024.

