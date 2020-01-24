(agenparl) – boston ven 24 gennaio 2020

Morgan Lewis Adds Donald Waack (’08), Financial Services Lawyer with Banking Focus

WASHINGTON, DC, January 21, 2020: Donald Waack, a financial services lawyer who counsels global banks and other financial services clients on regulatory, transactional, and enforcement matters, has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner resident in Washington, DC. He arrives from Mayer Brown.

Don advises investment banks, US and non-US bank holding companies, and other financial institutions on complex strategic and regulatory matters, including investment authority issues and activities restrictions; fintech partnerships and investments; regulatory capital; swap market regulation; affiliate transactions and lending limits; vendor management issues; and proprietary trading and private fund restrictions arising under the Volcker Rule.

“I am delighted to welcome Don to Morgan Lewis,” said Firm Chair Jami McKeon. “He has the right depth of expertise and experience pertaining to federal and state banking issues—including his frequent work with the staff of the major federal and state bank regulatory agencies—that are vital to our clients’ regulatory needs and objectives.”

Don assists financial services clients with structuring significant investments and provides strategic advice and regulatory support for mergers and acquisitions and other complex transactions. He also counsels hedge funds, private equity funds, and other firms regarding investments in the banking sector and transactions with banks and other regulated counterparties.

“Don’s exceptional background bolsters our financial services regulatory capabilities and further expands our services to our regulated bank and financial institution clients,” said Timothy Levin, leader of Morgan Lewis’s global investment management practice. “We also are excited about the synergies he will create with our teams that represent clients in structured transactions, corporate, finance, litigation, and investigation matters.”

Additionally, Don advises domestic and non-US financial services firms in connection with sensitive internal investigations and similar matters. He counsels financial services clients on internal regulatory compliance reviews and has represented clients in connection with a broad range of regulatory inquiries and investigations, including federal and state enforcement matters.

