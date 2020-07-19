domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
MORE THAN 23,600 PEOPLE CURED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

More than 23,600 people cured in the last 24 hours

Recovered Cases outnumber Active Cases by more than 3 lakhs

Tests Per Million (TPM) close to 10,000


Posted On:
19 JUL 2020 5:56PM by PIB Delhi

Proactive measures of Central and State/UT governments of aggressive testing and timely diagnosis has helped in detecting cases early. Effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well executed Standard of Care protocol has ensured high rate of recovery among the COVID patients.

The last 24 hours saw a sharp increase of 23,672 COVID patients recovering. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 3,04,043. The total number of recovered cases is 6,77,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86%. 

Medical attention is being provided to all the 3,73,379 active cases, in hospitals and home isolation.

The country’s testing infrastructure has been substantially ramped up. The testing strategy prescribed by ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing. The Rapid Antigen Point of Care (POC) Test coupled with the facilitation of widespread gold-standard RT-PCR based testing by States/UTs has resulted in a surge in the number of samples tested. 3,58,127 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. With total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested the testing per million (TPM) for India has reached 9994.1.

Consistently expanding diagnostic lab network comprises of 1262 labs, including 889 labs in the government sector and 373 private labs. These include:

•           Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 648 (Govt: 397 + Private: 251)

•           TrueNat based testing labs: 510 (Govt: 455 + Private: 55)

•           CBNAAT based testing labs: 104 (Govt: 37 + Private: 67)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to technical queries on

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91- or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at    https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1639800

