MORE THAN 200 NEW CASES OPENED IN APRIL DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

National Members at Eurojust have opened 207 new cases in April, ensuring full business continuity of the Agency during the current coronavirus crisis. Out of the total number, 23 cases are related to COVID-19. The monthly caseload of Eurojust shows only a slight decrease compared to the months before the crisis. However, in light of a general drop in criminal activity in Member States due to the lockdown, the current numbers demonstrate the continuous need for combatting serious cross-border crime via Eurojust.

The figures were discussed today during the first online videomeeting of the Eurojust College, with participation of all National Members and the representative of Denmark.

