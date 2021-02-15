MORE THAN 20 FINED FOR ATTENDING SHIPLEY PARTY

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Monday, 15 February 2021

More than 20 people received fixed penalty notices for breaching Coronavirus regulations after police were called to reports of an ongoing party at a location in Shipley.

Officers attended at about 4.30am yesterday (Sunday) and forced entry after the occupants refused to let police in.

Twenty one people were found inside the one bedroom apartment and were served with fixed penalty notices for £800 each, before being dispersed from the location.

It is believed the apartment had been booked online and enquiries are ongoing to identify who made the booking, and the owner of the apartment.

Chief Superintendent Daniel Greenwood, Bradford District Commander, said:

“The possible consequences of this virus should be clear to everyone by now, so it is disappointing to see that some people are choosing to ignore this and carrying on as if it does not matter.

“We continue to work hard to keep the public safe during this ongoing pandemic and to make sure that people are following the guidelines, which are there for everyone’s safety.

“We will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to comply with these regulations, but will take immediate enforcement action where there is clear evidence of a blatant breach of the regulations.”



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/more-20-fined-attending-shipley-party