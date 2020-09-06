domenica, Settembre 6, 2020
Breaking News

VISIT TO BEIRUT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE ITALIAN COUNCIL OF MINISTERS,…

ESWATINI INDEPENDENCE DAY

ESWATINI INDEPENDENCE DAY

SCUOLA, SALVINI: INCONTRO AZZOLINA DOVE VUOLE, MA ANZICHÉ INSULTARMI ASCOLTI FAMIGLIE, STUDENTI,…

ON THE OVERDUE RELEASE OF CUBAN JOURNALIST, ROBERTO QUIñONES

ON THE OVERDUE RELEASE OF CUBAN JOURNALIST, ROBERTO QUIñONES

ON THE OVERDUE RELEASE OF CUBAN JOURNALIST, ROBERTO QUIñONES

IN VISTA DELLA GMG 2023

CARITà E CREATIVITà EVANGELIZZATRICE: LE PAROLE DEL CARDINALE PAROLIN AI NUOVI SACERDOTI

IL PAPA: IL CHIACCHIERICCIO CONTRO GLI ALTRI è UNA PESTE PIù BRUTTA…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MORE THAN £1M RECOVERED FROM TWO TRUCKS LEAVING THE UK

MORE THAN £1M RECOVERED FROM TWO TRUCKS LEAVING THE UK

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, dom 06 settembre 2020

Two Turkish nationals charged with money laundering

More than £1m has been recovered from two lorries trying to leave the UK.

The money was concealed in the refrigerated motor housing of both vehicles on Friday morning at Dover’s Eastern Docks.

At 2.45am Border Force officers stopped the first lorry. A search revealed it was carrying approximately £830,000.

Several hours later at 11am Border Force officers stopped a second lorry and discovered around £330,000.

The drivers of both vehicles were Turkish nationals and working for the same company in Belgium.

Both men have been charged with money laundering.

Andrea Wilson, regional head of investigations at the National Crime Agency, said: “This was superb work by our Border Force colleagues.

“Money is the life blood of serious and organised crime.

“UK law enforcement has taken more than £1m off this organised crime group which they can no longer invest in further offending.”

6 Septmeber 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/more-than-1m-recovered-from-two-trucks-leaving-the-uk

Post collegati

TURISMO: REGIONE CONTINUA A INVESTIRE SU MONTAGNA, CRESCITA A 2 CIFRE

Redazione

UNICA AL FESTIVAL DELLO SVILUPPO SOSTENIBILE CON THE SHIFTERS

Redazione

ENDOSCOPY UNIT INAUGURATED AT HAIL GENERAL HOSPITAL

Redazione

TEST, PIù DI 1600 PER LE PROFESSIONI SANITARIE

Redazione

MORE THAN £1M RECOVERED FROM TWO TRUCKS LEAVING THE UK

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 06/09/2020 ORE 12.00

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More