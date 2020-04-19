MORE SUPPORT FOR NORTHWOOD

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Government and the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) are working to help Northwood implement an emergency plan to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak at its Halifax Campus.

Starting today, April 19, recovered patients are being moved offsite, additional staff are coming in from across the province, and residents are being tested and treated onsite at the facility.

“Residents and families with loved ones at Northwood can be assured that we are on this,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “I want to thank all of the health-care workers and everyone volunteering to support Northwood during this critical time. Our health-care unions have been very supportive and are working hard to ensure their workers are also protected. Thank you is not enough for what you, the front-line workers, are doing.”

The emergency plan includes:

NSHA and Department of Health and Wellness onsite at Northwood to support its response

establishing a Northwood COVID-19 Recovery Unit at a local hotel to care for recovered residents; first resident moved today, April 19

equipment to support recovery unit donated by Shannex, including electric beds, tables and other supplies

support from many organizations to ensure sufficient staff to care for residents, manage operations and relieve current staff. Includes NSHA, college and university students in related programs, Victorian Order of Nurses, Red Cross, Emergency Health Services, government staff and staff from other long-term care facilities

redeploying the Halifax Infirmary COVID-19 unit to Northwood to treat COVID-19 positive residents onsite

establishing a team onsite to conduct testing for COVID-19

“I want residents, families and staff to know that we’re here to support them and work with them to bring the virus under control at this facility,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Northwood is an excellent operator and I have confidence in their work. But this is a very large facility, the virus is circulating broadly, many staff and residents have tested positive and they need our help.”

Nova Scotia has recorded nine deaths related to COVID-19 and a total of 675 positive test results. Confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Eleven individuals are currently in hospital, four of those in ICU. Two hundred individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data .

If you have two or more of the following symptoms, visit https://811.novascotia.ca/ to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Quotes: We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from our health-care colleagues, so we can continue to focus on the care of our residents. With the emergency measures that are being put in place, these additional resources will help our team focus on what is most important – providing quality care for our residents. We remain committed to ensuring those in our care continue to receive the best care possible.

Janet Simm, CEO, Northwood

a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to May 3

the Halifax Campus of Northwood has 485 residents and 600 staff

