(AGENPARL) – dom 31 maggio 2020 Find out who will be taking part in the Bloomsday Readings & Songs

View this email in your browser (https://mailchi.mp/jamesjoyce/more-on-how-to-celebrate-bloomsday-at-home?e=f237f2313a)

https://jamesjoyce.ie/?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

https://bloomsdayfestival.ie?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** Bloomsday Readings & Songs (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/5/25/readings-and-songs?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID])

————————————————————

We are looking forward to our Bloomsday Readings & Songs Online with a host of readers and performers. Writers taking part this year include Colum McCann (who has said ‘The book that I return to, when I return toIreland (https://www.irishtimes.com/news?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]), is always Ulysses) Booker Prize shortlisted Donal Ryan, Winner of the Kerry Group Novel of Year Paul Lynch, One of Ireland’s most successful Crime writers, Tana French. Mary Costello (recently shortlisted for the Dalkey Literary Award), author of Dublin’s most recent One City One Book, Christine Dwyer Hickey and Peter Murphy, novelist and vocalist with Cursed Murphy & the Resistance.

Chanteuse Camille O’Sullivan will once again grace us with her beautiful voice and poets Sasha Terrefous and Stephen James Smith will bring their voices & cadences to the event.

The acting world will be represented by cinema and TV star Aiden Gillen, actor, writer & comedienne, Aisling Bea, actress & producer Caitriona Balfe and both actor & master of spoken word poetry Emmet Kirwan.

http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/news/2020/5/29/god-well-simply-have-to-dress-the-character?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

**

————————————————————

** “God, We’ll Simply Have to Dress the Character (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/news/2020/5/29/god-well-simply-have-to-dress-the-character?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) ”

————————————————————

To get into the Bloomsday spirit, why not dress as one of the characters for your at-home celebrations? The basic outfit is Edwardian from the time that Ulysses was set in 1904. While some people go all out and hire or buy period costumes, there are easier ways to achieve the look. Find out how to do it here (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/news/2020/5/29/god-well-simply-have-to-dress-the-character?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) .

http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/5/25/james-joyce-tower-amp-museum?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

** Romping through Bloomsday

————————————————————

Over the decades, Bloomsday has evolved into a literary street carnival since itsfirst celebration in 1954 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0gNNWHmj9Q&mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) . Dubliners and visitors don straw hats and bowlers, put on their version of Edwardian garb or dress as one of the more fantastical characters and gather at the locations of Joyce’s epic novel to celebrate Leopold Bloom’s odyssey through Dublin in 1904. They sing songs featured in Ulysses, drink and eat, quote their favourite lines to each other, read excerpts from the book and swap Joyce and Bloomsday stories.

Locals and visitors gather to recreate scenes from James Joyce’s Ulysses, such as the first episode with Stephen Dedalus at 8am in Sandycove at the Martello Tower (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2019/6/16/bloomsday-festival-at-the-james-joyce-tower-museum?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) where ‘Buck’ Mulligan, his friend and fellow medical student, begins the day with a shave on top of the tower. Zoom into the James Joyce Tower for readings and songs (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/5/25/james-joyce-tower-amp-museum?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) this Bloomsday from 11am.

“There’s music everywhere” in Ulysses. James Joyce was a great singer himself and he put a lot of music into his book. One of his main characters, Molly Bloom, is a concert soprano. Have a little singsong at home to celebrate the music in Joyce’s work. Become familiar with the songs and try your hand at Love’s Old Sweet Song (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=viW5rT2duoc&mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]), Those Lovely Seaside Girls (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4IpDMyox2Y&mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) or My Girl’s a Yorkshire Girl (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdnTzVx_zqw&mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) . And if you want to dive deeper into the music in Joyce’s life, viewperformances of Jewish culture and music from Joyce’s time in Trieste (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/5/25/national-library-of-ireland-and-italian-cultural-institute-jewish-culture-and-music-from-james-joyces-times-in-trieste?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) on the websites of the National Library of Ireland (https://www.nli.ie/?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) or the Italian Cultural Institute (https://iicdublino.esteri.it/iic_dublino/en/?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) on

Bloomsday.

http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/6/11/romping-through-bloomsday-activity-guide?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]

For further ideas on how to celebrate Bloomsday at home, turn to our trusty friends from At it Again! (https://atitagain.ie/?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) . They have made you a special version of their bestselling literary guide Romping through Ulysses. Romping through Bloomsday (http://www.bloomsdayfestival.ie/fringe-programme-2020/2020/6/11/romping-through-bloomsday-activity-guide?mc_cid=8df983218b&mc_eid=[UNIQID]) will be available to download for free from the beginning of June and is packed with ideas on how to bring Ulysses to life from your armchair with dress, food and more.

🔊 Listen to this