MORE GULF WATER AVAILABLE NOW TO DRIVE DEVELOPMENT AND JOBS

More than 100,000 megalitres of water have been made available to help drive jobs and development in farming and tourism in the north western Gulf.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said water was now available for existing users and potential new businesses along the Gilbert, Norman, Leichhardt and Nicholson Rivers.

“Making more than 100,000 megalitres available is another initiative that will support our economic strategy, Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs.

“The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted economies across Australia and across the world.

“Our economic strategy is building on our traditional strengths like agriculture, as well as supporting our businesses to grow in sectors like tourism.

“These extra water resources open the way for a wide range of commercial operations and potential for more local jobs.

“Already on the drawing board are some new irrigated agriculture opportunities such as cotton, sorghum and chick peas as well as the expansion of some existing farms including the north’s mango plantations.

“The water may also create tourism opportunities for caravan and holiday parks on the Queensland portion of the 3700 kilometre Savannah Way.”

Offers and new packages are now available for existing users as well as potential new small, medium or large business ventures along the Gilbert, Norman, Leichhardt and Nicholson Rivers.

Any water licences issued will include conditions to protect the environment and existing water users.

