MORE DOMESTIC LABOUR FORCE MUST BE RECRUITED FOR SPRINGTIME WORK IN RURAL AREAS

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 27 aprile 2020

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has sent an email to all producers who were to receive seasonal workers from, for example, Ukraine from the quota of 1,500 seasonal workers.

The arrival of Ukrainian seasonal workers for the springtime work in the primary production sectors is being suspended. By decision of the Ukrainian Government, the citizens of the country cannot leave the country for the time being. The decision means that the charter flights scheduled for next few days and weeks to bring seasonal workers to Finland will be cancelled.

Finland would have been ready to continue the flights as the arrangement worked well and the first seasonal workers arrived safely at their destination.

The future development of the travel restrictions concerning seasonal workers from Ukraine, and other countries, too, remains unclear. Updated information will be provided as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry encourages farms to explore in detail the possibilities of employing domestic labour force. The main employment services channels are provided by the Employment and Economic Development Centres and the töitäsuomesta.fi portal. If foreign seasonal workers enter the country, the guidelines on quarantine must be strictly followed.

Inquiries:

Jaana Husu-Kallio, Permanent Secretary, tel. +358 400 291 910

Agriculture: Veli-Pekka Reskola, Senior Officer, tel. +358 295 162 193

Antonia Husberg, Senior Officer for Rural Affairs, tel. +358 295 162 033

Fonte/Source: https://mmm.fi/en/article/-/asset_publisher/kevaan-kausitoihin-rekrytoitava-nyt-entista-enemman-kotimaista-tyovoimaa