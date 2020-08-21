venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: MURA (PD), IN SARDEGNA IL CENTRO-DESTRA Dà I NUMERI

IRAN: JOINT COMMISSION OF THE JCPOA TO MEET IN VIENNA ON 1…

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

DESIGNATIONS FOR IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFENDERS

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND TRIBUTE TO THE VICTIMS OF TERRORISM

CS – SCUOLA. PUBBLICATE LE INDICAZIONI OPERATIVE PER LA GESTIONE DEI CASI…

CORONAVIRUS: FRAILIS (PD), NESSUNO SCONTRO TRA SARDEGNA E LAZIO, DEIDDA FA SOLO…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MORE ARRESTS IN INVESTIGATION INTO ROTHERHAM ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

MORE ARRESTS IN INVESTIGATION INTO ROTHERHAM ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 21 agosto 2020

NCA officers have made more arrests as part of an investigation into the abuse of four girls in Rotherham, alleged to have taken place around 20 years ago.

 The officers, working as part of Operation Stovewood, made the series of arrests in Rotherham this week.

Two men, aged 35 and 40, were arrested, and a man aged 35 was interviewed under caution, for offences relating to the abuse of girls in Rotherham who would have been between aged between 13 and 15 at the time.

All were questioned and released while investigations continue.

This follows the arrest of 14 men in Rotherham and two in West Yorkshire during July and August as part of the same investigation.

The arrests mean that more than 150 people have now been arrested as part of Operation Stovewood. Jail terms of almost 250 years have been handed down to the 20 people convicted so far.

Philip Marshall, senior investigating officer for Operation Stovewood, said: 

“This operational activity, working jointly with our local partners in Rotherham and across Yorkshire, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting victims and ensuring offenders face justice as part of Operation Stovewood. We will continue to make arrests of further suspects in the future as our investigations develop.

“We appeal to anyone who has been a victim or witness to come forward and speak to us in confidence and with our full support.

“We’re interested in speaking to anyone who might have information to help investigations into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Contact details for the Stovewood team can be found here.

Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK.

21 August 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/more-arrests-in-investigation-into-rotherham-abuse-allegations

Post collegati

STEALTHGAS POSTS BEST RESULTS SINCE 2013

Redazione

UPCONVERSION LUMINESCENCE AND OPTICAL THERMOMETRY PROPERTIES OF TRANSPARENT OXYFLUORIDE GLASS CERAMICS EMBEDDED WITH BA4Y3F17: YB3+, ER3+ NANOCRYSTALS

Redazione

B-418673.2,B-418673.3,B-418673.4, THE SEVERSON GROUP, LLC, AUGUST 17, 2020

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: MORE THAN HALF A BILLION POUNDS TO HELP PEOPLE RETURN HOME FROM HOSPITAL

Redazione

FER

Redazione

ALTERATIONS DURING THE SUMMER BREAK: VOLKSWAGEN COMMERCIAL VEHICLES GETTING READY FOR THE NEW MULTIVAN AND ID. BUZZ

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More