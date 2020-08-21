MORE ARRESTS IN INVESTIGATION INTO ROTHERHAM ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 21 agosto 2020

NCA officers have made more arrests as part of an investigation into the abuse of four girls in Rotherham, alleged to have taken place around 20 years ago.

The officers, working as part of Operation Stovewood, made the series of arrests in Rotherham this week.

Two men, aged 35 and 40, were arrested, and a man aged 35 was interviewed under caution, for offences relating to the abuse of girls in Rotherham who would have been between aged between 13 and 15 at the time.

All were questioned and released while investigations continue.

This follows the arrest of 14 men in Rotherham and two in West Yorkshire during July and August as part of the same investigation.

The arrests mean that more than 150 people have now been arrested as part of Operation Stovewood. Jail terms of almost 250 years have been handed down to the 20 people convicted so far.

Philip Marshall, senior investigating officer for Operation Stovewood, said:

“This operational activity, working jointly with our local partners in Rotherham and across Yorkshire, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting victims and ensuring offenders face justice as part of Operation Stovewood. We will continue to make arrests of further suspects in the future as our investigations develop.

“We appeal to anyone who has been a victim or witness to come forward and speak to us in confidence and with our full support.

“We’re interested in speaking to anyone who might have information to help investigations into child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Contact details for the Stovewood team can be found here.

Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse (CSA) in the UK.

