mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
Breaking News

SCUOLA: SISTO (FI), DA AZZOLINA SCARICABARILE FUORI DAL MONDO

PARITà SALARIALE: GRIBAUDO (PD), DA CDP RISORSE IMPORTANTI, GOVERNO COLLABORI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 691 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 593 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 950 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 92 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1961 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1977 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

Agenparl

MONTHLY REPORT OF TOURISM INDICATORS : OCTOBER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), mer 18 novembre 2020

18/11/2020

A monthly report that provides a summary for October 2020, and it reviews the total Number of inbound and Outbound visitors from and in Oman.

And number of Cruise ship visitors by group nationality during October 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year and number of visitors by months 2019 – 2020.

And revenues of ( 3 – 5 ) stars hotels during October 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year , number of guests, occupancy rate and price index by months 2019 – 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/Elibrary/Pages/LibraryContentDetails.aspx?ItemID=hKGu5gQcHfohKqB48BSbHQ==

Post collegati

MONTHLY REPORT OF TOURISM INDICATORS : OCTOBER 2020

Redazione

1ST MEETING OF THE EU DAG UNDER THE EU-SINGAPORE FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

Redazione

WORKSHOP FOR THE EU AND SINGAPORE DAGS

Redazione

21ST EU DAG UNDER THE EU-REPUBLIC OF KOREA FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

Redazione

YOUR EUROPE, YOUR SAY! 2021

Redazione

1ST MEETING DAG-TO-DAG UNDER THE EU-SINGAPORE FREE TRADE AGREEMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More