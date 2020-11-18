MONTHLY REPORT OF TOURISM INDICATORS : OCTOBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – MUSCAT (OMAN), mer 18 novembre 2020

A monthly report that provides a summary for October 2020, and it reviews the total Number of inbound and Outbound visitors from and in Oman.

And number of Cruise ship visitors by group nationality during October 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year and number of visitors by months 2019 – 2020.

And revenues of ( 3 – 5 ) stars hotels during October 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year , number of guests, occupancy rate and price index by months 2019 – 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncsi.gov.om/Elibrary/Pages/LibraryContentDetails.aspx?ItemID=hKGu5gQcHfohKqB48BSbHQ==