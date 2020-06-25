MONTHLY ENERGY REVIEW JUNE 2020 RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – gio 25 giugno 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

June 25, 2020

Summary data on energy production, consumption, stocks, trade, prices, and emissions

On June 25, 2020, EIA released its primary report on recent and historical energy statistics, the Monthly Energy Review (MER). Preliminary estimates for March 2020 indicate that

* Primary energy consumption equaled 7.8 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), a 10% decrease from March 2019. The electric power sector accounted for 35% of the total, the transportation sector for 26%, the industrial sector for 24%, the residential sector for 9%, and the commercial sector for 6%.

* Electric power sector primary energy consumption equaled 2.7 quadrillion Btu, a 7% decrease from March 2019.

* Transportation sector primary energy consumption equaled 2.1 quadrillion Btu, a 13% decrease from March 2019.

* Industrial sector primary energy consumption equaled 1.9 quadrillion Btu, a 2% decrease from March 2019.

* Residential sector primary energy consumption equaled 0.7 quadrillion Btu, a 21% decrease from March 2019.

* Commercial sector primary energy consumption equaled 0.4 quadrillion Btu, a 19% decrease from March 2019.

The MER includes

* Monthly and annual data on total energy

* Production

* Consumption

* Stocks

* Trade

* Prices

* Emissions

* Overviews of U.S.

* Petroleum

* Natural gas

* Coal

* Electricity

* Nuclear energy

* Renewable energy

* Carbon dioxide emissions

* Data unit conversions

See the What’s New section in the MER for a record of recent changes.

Contact:

Alex Sun

202-287-5948

