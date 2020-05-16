sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
MONTENEGRO : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON EXTERNAL SECTOR STATISTICS MISSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 16 maggio 2020

Montenegro : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sector Statistics Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

May 15, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Statistics Department (STA) conducted a technical assistance (TA) mission to support the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBM) for the compilation of external sector statistics (ESS) in Montenegro during January 20–31, 2020. The mission was funded by Eurostat to meet the European Union (EU)’s acquis1 from the ESS perspective. The CBM has already met most of the EU requirements in ESS. The main outstanding issue is a production of international investment position (IIP) quarterly.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/166

English

Publication Date:

May 15, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MNEEA

Format:

Paper

Pages:

20

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/05/14/Montenegro-Technical-Assistance-Report-Report-on-External-Sector-Statistics-Mission-49428

