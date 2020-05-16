(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 16 maggio 2020
Montenegro : Technical Assistance Report-Report on External Sector Statistics Mission
The International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Statistics Department (STA) conducted a technical assistance (TA) mission to support the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBM) for the compilation of external sector statistics (ESS) in Montenegro during January 20–31, 2020. The mission was funded by Eurostat to meet the European Union (EU)’s acquis1 from the ESS perspective. The CBM has already met most of the EU requirements in ESS. The main outstanding issue is a production of international investment position (IIP) quarterly.
