lunedì, Giugno 22, 2020
Breaking News

CONSIP, NUOVI CONTENUTI PER IL SISTEMA DI GEOREFERENZIAZIONE DELLA SPESA: DISPONIBILE LA…

SUPPORTING THE FUTURE OF SYRIA AND THE REGION – BRUSSELS IV CONFERENCE,…

INFOGRAPHICS & FACTSHEETS

CORONAVIRUS GLOBAL RESPONSE: WORLD LEADERS SUMMIT AND CONCERT LINE-UP ANNOUNCED FOR 27…

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES OVER PASSING OF STANLEY BLAZEK JR

INFRASOUND DOES NOT EXPLAIN THE SYMPTOMS ASSOCIATED WITH WIND POWER – FINAL…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 22, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 22, 2020

NEW CROSS-GOVERNMENT WORKING GROUP LAUNCHED TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES FACED BY WINDRUSH GENERATION…

STATI GENERALI, CONTE: FAVORIRE PAGAMENTI DIGITALI, RIDURRE GAP PRODUTTIVO CON ALTRI PAESI

Agenparl

MONOPHENOLASE AND CATECHOLASE ACTIVITY OF ASPERGILLUS ORYZAE CATECHOL OXIDASE: INSIGHTS FROM HYBRID QM/MM CALCULATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 giugno 2020

Catechol oxidase from Aspergillus oryzae (AoCO4) can not only catalyze oxidation of o-diphenols to o-quinone, but also can catalyze monooxygenation of small phenolics. To gain insight into the catecholase and monophenolase activities of AoCO4, reaction mechanism of catechol oxidation was investigated by means of hybrid quantum mechanical/molecular mechanical (QM/MM) calculations. The oxy-form of AoCO4 was found to be a μ-η2:η2 side-on peroxo dicopper(II) complex, which can undergo a proton coupled electron transfer from substrate rather than proton transfer from the nearby Ser302 residue to generate a hydroperoxide. The μ-1,1-OOH Cu2(I,II) complex is thermodynamically more stable than the μ-η1:η2 hydroperoxide. Moreover, the cleavage of O-O bond in the μ-1,1-OOH Cu2(I,II) intermediate has a much lower barrier than that in the μ-η1:η2 hydroperoxide species. In both cases, the O-O bond cleavage is the rate-limiting step, generating the reactive (μ-O•)(μ-OH) dicopper(II) complex. In addition, our results demonstrated that the oxidation of catechol to quinone is much more preferred than the hydroxylation reaction. These findings may provide useful information for understanding the reactivity of the Cu2O2 active site of coupled binuclear copper enzymes.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/VevZkcReKAs/D0OB00969E

Post collegati

AVVISO DI MOBILITà UNIVERSITà CA’ FOSCARI DI VENEZIA – N.4 POSTI C.E.L.

Redazione

PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS-N,N-DIMETHYL-P-TOLUIDINE

Redazione

PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS-4-NITROSOMORPHOLINE

Redazione

MONOPHENOLASE AND CATECHOLASE ACTIVITY OF ASPERGILLUS ORYZAE CATECHOL OXIDASE: INSIGHTS FROM HYBRID QM/MM CALCULATIONS

Redazione

THE NEW CENTER FOR GLOBAL INTERNET OF THINGS

Redazione

ALKALINE TREATMENT AS A MEANS TO BOOST ACTIVITY OF TIO2 IN SELECTIVE PHOTOCATALYTIC PROCESSES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More