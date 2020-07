(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 28 luglio 2020 CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (July 23, 2020) – A monolithic effort to construct a navigation chamber at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project is heating up where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District has already placed 19,000 cubic yards of concrete and more than 700 tons of reinforcing steel.





Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2290369/monolithic-effort-to-construct-lock-chamber-heats-up/