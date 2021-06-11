(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01219C, Paper
Xiaoqin Shu, Jiahe Lin, Hong Zhang
Group IV and V monolayers are promising state-of-the-art two-dimensional (2D) materials owing to their high carrier mobility, tunable bandgaps, and optical linear dichroism along with outstanding electronic and thermoelectric properties.
