6 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

MONITORS CALL ON ARMENIAN AUTHORITIES TO REQUEST A VENICE COMMISSION OPINION ON…

USA, PIANO DI PACE TRUMP PER IL MEDIO ORIENTE: LE RISERVE DEI…

ZERO TOLERANCE FOR FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS O.PAFEROV MEETS THE VICE-PRESIDENT FOR PLANNING OF VENEZUELA

MILLEPROROGHE: SQUERI (FI), SUGAR E PLASTIC TAX? UNICA ‘REVISIONE’ è ABOLIZIONE

ELEZIONI IN MYANMAR. IL CARDINALE BO: ANCHE I RELIGIOSI HANNO DIRITTO AL…

CONTE AL SENATO PER IL QUESTION TIME

PER LA BCE L’ECONOMIA UE CRESCE MA ATTENZIONE AL CORONAVIRUS

IL PAPA: RIFLETTERE SULLA MISSIONE DELLA CHIESA IN AFRICA PER UN ANNUNCIO…

CORONAVIRUS E FAKE NEWS

Home » MONITORS CALL ON ARMENIAN AUTHORITIES TO REQUEST A VENICE COMMISSION OPINION ON CONSTITUTIONAL AND RELATED CHANGES
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News

MONITORS CALL ON ARMENIAN AUTHORITIES TO REQUEST A VENICE COMMISSION OPINION ON CONSTITUTIONAL AND RELATED CHANGES

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Strasbourg, gio 06 febbraio 2020

  • Monitoring

<!–

–>

“The Armenian Parliament decided to hold an extraordinary session on 6 February in order to discuss a series of amendments that would remove the requirement for the Constitutional Court to check the compliance of draft legislation with the Constitution of Armenia. Among other things, this would change the procedure of revision of the Constitution itself. In addition, a constitutional amendment that seems to aim at ending the terms of several members of the current Constitutional Court with immediate effect has been tabled,” said the co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for the monitoring of Armenia, Andrej Šircelj (Slovenia, EPP/CD) and Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC).

These two topics are important, and the proposed changes could have long-term repercussions on the functioning of constitutional institutions. In this context, as well as taking into account some of the questions raised in that respect, we call on the Armenian authorities to request as soon as possible, the opinion of the Venice Commission, the Council of Europe’s expert body on constitutional law. We believe that this opinion, which could be adopted very quickly via an urgent procedure, would be valuable to all stakeholders, including the Armenian electorate if a referendum were to be held.”


<!–More –>

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=7789&lang=2

Related posts

CHARACTERIZING BREADTH IN CANADIAN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Redazione

BIGLIETTI CAVALLI A ROMA 2020: LE AGEVOLAZIONI PER ISTRUTTORI, TECNICI, UFFICIALI DI GARA

Redazione

MENGONI E L’EQUAZIONE DEL SUCCESSO

Redazione

ELENCO VIE PERCORRIBILI DA MEZZI AGRICOLI ECCEZIONALI

Redazione

: UD’A OPEN DAY “MATRICOLA PER UN GIORNO”

Redazione

CHP CONTINUES HEALTH QUARANTINE WORK ON WORLD DREAM CRUISE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More