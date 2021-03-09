MONITORING THE HEME IRON STATE IN HORSERADISH PEROXIDASE TO DETECT ULTRATRACE AMOUNTS OF HYDROGEN PEROXIDE IN ALCOHOLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,9901-9910
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00733E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA00733E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Raheleh Ravanfar, Alireza Abbaspourrad
Despite the importance of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in initiating oxidative damage and its connection to various diseases, the detection of low concentrations of H2O2 (<10 μM) is still limited using current methods, particularly in non-aqueous systems.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Despite the importance of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in initiating oxidative damage and its connection to various diseases, the detection of low concentrations of H2O2 (<10 μM) is still limited using current methods, particularly in non-aqueous systems.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/Yn6OQsIR2e8/D1RA00733E