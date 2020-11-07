MONITORING OF SECTORAL FINANCIAL FLOWS: ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN DOMESTIC DEMAND-FOCUSED INDUSTRIES STABILISES

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW (RUSSIA), sab 07 novembre 2020

From 26 to 30 October, consumer demand-focused industries maintained a positive deviation of the amount of incoming payments from the ‘normal’ level.

Negative effects of a partial return of restrictions due to a worsening epidemiological situation are still being registered in just a few sectors.

October saw a deterioration of annualised inflows in all federal districts, including due to fewer business days than in October 2019. Further details are available in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.