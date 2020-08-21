MONGOLIA: WESTERN REGIONAL ROAD CORRIDOR DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, PHASE 1

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 21 agosto 2020 The project aimed for an efficient and safe regional transport route developed in the western region to link Mongolia with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Siberia. Three of the targeted project outputs were improved 431.2 km of the Yarant–Khovd road, establishment of road maintenance centers, and procurement of equipment for road maintenance centers. Other target outputs were improved road safety, community development, HIV/AIDS awareness, and strengthened institutional capacity of Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Tourism.



