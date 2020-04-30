MONEY TRANSFERS VIA FPS: UP TO 100,000 RUBLES A MONTH WITHOUT FEES

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW (RUSSIA), gio 30 aprile 2020

Beginning on 1 May 2020, individuals are allowed to transfer up to 100,000 rubles through the Faster Payments System (FPS), without any fees charged. This is applicable to both P2P transfers and transfers between customer accounts opened with FPS participant banks.

Where money transfers exceed 100,000 rubles a month, a bank fee may not exceed 0.5% of a transfer amount, and shall not be higher than 1,500 rubles.

The FPS enables fast, convenient and secure money transfers between accounts with various banks, based on a mobile telephone number.

By the moment, 55 banks have connected to the system.

[embedded content]