28 Gennaio 2020
MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS AS ON JANUARY 27, 2020

(AGENPARL) – Mumbai (India), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Dear All

Welcome to the refurbished site of the Reserve Bank of India.

The two most important features of the site are: One, in addition to the default site, the refurbished site also has all the information bifurcated functionwise; two, a much improved search – well, at least we think so but you be the judge. With this makeover, we also take a small step into social media. We will now use Twitter (albeit one way) to send out alerts on the announcements we make and YouTube to place in public domain our press conferences, interviews of our top management, events, such as, town halls and of course, some films aimed at consumer literacy. The site can be accessed through most browsers and devices; it also meets accessibility standards. Please save the url of the refurbished site in your favourites as we will give up the existing site shortly and register or re-register yourselves for receiving RSS feeds for uninterrupted alerts from the Reserve Bank. Do feel free to give us your feedback by clicking on the feedback button on the right hand corner of the refurbished site. Thank you for your continued support.
Department of Communication
Reserve Bank of India

Fonte/Source: https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=49256

