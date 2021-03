(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 10 marzo 2021

A brazen money launderer who tried to smuggle almost £1.4 million cash out of the UK in his luggage has been jailed for more than two years.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/money-launderer-tried-to-leave-heathrow-with-suitcases-stuffed-full-of-cash