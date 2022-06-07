(AGENPARL) – mar 07 giugno 2022 Having issues? [View the online version](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz629ed48fd92cb542Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Monetary Policy Decision

7 June 2022

At its meeting today, the Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points. It also increased the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances by 50 basis points to 75 basis points.

