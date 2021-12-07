(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 [Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61aed57042cdf015Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)
Monetary Policy Decision
7 December 2021
At its meeting today, the Board decided to:
– maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent
– continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid February 2022.
