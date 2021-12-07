(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 [Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61aed57042cdf015Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Monetary Policy Decision

7 December 2021

At its meeting today, the Board decided to:

– maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at zero per cent

– continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $4 billion a week until at least mid February 2022.

[Read today’s decision](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61aed57045b3b810Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

🔊 Listen to this