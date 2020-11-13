sabato, Novembre 14, 2020
MONETARY AND MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY WITH ENDOGENOUS RISK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 13 novembre 2020

Author/Editor:

Tobias Adrian
;
Nellie Liang
;
Pawel Zabczyk

Publication Date:

November 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

We extend the New Keynesian (NK) model to include endogenous risk. Lower interest rates not only shift consumption intertemporally but also conditional output risk via their impact on risk-taking, giving rise to a vulnerability channel of monetary policy. The model fits the conditional output gap distribution and can account for medium-term increases in downside risks when financial conditions are loose. The policy prescriptions are very different from those in the standard NK model: monetary policy that focuses purely on inflation and output-gap stabilization can lead to instability. Macroprudential measures can mitigate the intertemporal risk-return tradeoff created by the vulnerability channel.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/11/13/Monetary-and-Macroprudential-Policy-with-Endogenous-Risk-49885

