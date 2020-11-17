martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
Agenparl

MONASH: HIS LIFE AND LEGACY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), mar 17 novembre 2020

17 November 2020

Great-grandson of Sir John Monash, Michael Bennett is the guest speaker for a special event being held to mark the closing of the exhibition, Return; the way back home.

The exhibition has been on display at The Gallery in Sir Louis Matheson Library, Clayton campus since September 2019.

‘Return’ explored the journey after repatriation and demobilisation for Australian WWI soldiers, and featured unique items held by Monash University Library, the University Archives and the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. In this way it honoured the legacy of Sir John Monash, who was commissioned to oversee the repatriation of the surviving Australian soldiers and their dependents.

About the event

To mark the end of the ‘Return; the way back home’, a virtual event is being held with guest speaker Michael Bennett, great-grandson of Sir John Monash. Michael will complete the story and share reflections on Monash’s background, his contribution to Australia, and how we can learn from his example in the present.

His talk will be preceded by a screening of a short documentary about Monash, featuring certificates, photographs and items donated by the family to the Monash University Archives.

The virtual event will run from 6 – 7pm on Thursday 26 November. Staff are welcome to attend — you can register here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/sir-john-monash-virtual-event

