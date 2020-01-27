(AGENPARL) – Orlando (Florida), lun 27 gennaio 2020

If your New Year – New You includes a plant-based diet, your options are growing like a…well, a plant…and the panel is here with some must-try suggestions should you find yourself searching for this menu option.

Heading to Batuu at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? If the intergalactic answer is yes, get ready as there are many delicious plant-based options (made without animal meat, dairy, eggs, or honey) found on this planet. Bryan recently landed in Batuu for a much needed refuel and popped in Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo. He fueled up with a delectable meal of Felucian Kefta and a Hummus Garden Spread.





“The spread included plant-based meatballs, herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita! Let me tell you, it was out of this world!”

Tiffanie, a Disneyland specialty panelist and vegan herself, suggests visiting the Black Spire Outpost in Batuu for some tasty flavored popcorn at Kat Saka’s Kettle and the Ronto-less Garden Wrap at Ronto Roasters. (These locations can be found at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort). These are just a few of her favorite recommendations, and oh yes, she also proposes you try the blue and green milk. She has a favorite. What’s yours?

Tiffanie’s Tip: All the items mentioned above are plant-based with no modifications necessary. However, many other dishes can be modified to accommodate a plant-based diet! Simply ask a cast member if you have a question about a particular dish.

And while there are many delectable options on Batuu, Betsy reminds Walt Disney World guests there are a plethora of delicious plant-based options from which to choose from throughout the resort.

“This past fall, Walt Disney World launched its plant-based menu icon (a green leaf) along with hundreds of new plant-based choices in its theme parks and resort hotels. Now more than ever, it is easy and delicious to eat plant-based meals at Walt Disney World.

While every restaurant offers plant-based menu items, I’ll fill you in on some of my favorites at Magic Kingdom. For table-service dining, I enjoy the Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen. Try the Shiriki Noodle Salad or the Curried Vegetable Crew Stew. Yum! If you are looking for quick-service options, I like the rice bowl at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe and the lighthouse sandwich at Columbia Harbour House.”

Panel Tip: When dining at Walt Disney World Resort be sure to download the My Disney Experience app and try out mobile ordering at more than 20 locations.

For more great dining tips, or for planning your next Disney vacation, visit us at the DisneyParksMomsPanel.com for a personalized answer from one our panelists.

